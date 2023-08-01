Sammy Guevara wants the most forbidden of Forbidden Doors to be opened.

The Spanish Sex God spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Rocker Morning Show, where he discussed the potential of WWE and AEW one day working together. While the thought sounds nice, Guevara is aware that the potential of that actually happening is not very high.

Competition makes the best kind of shows. In the world of wrestling, never say never, but I don’t see that happening. If it ever happened, I’m all for it. That would be a very exciting show that would break numbers and be very exciting for fans. Will it ever happen? I have no idea.

Guevara will be in action on tomorrow’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. He recently took to Twitter to reflect on all the great moments he’s had on the flagship program. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)