Sammy Guevara looks back on his history on AEW’s flagship program, Dynamite.

The former three-time TNT Champion spoke on this topic in a new post on X (Twitter), where he reflected on wrestling in the very first match in Dynamite history with Cody Rhodes and how ecstatic he is that he gets to compete on tomorrow’s 200th episode. His full post reads:

I had the privilege of having the first match on Dynamite & so much has happened since then, wrestling in front of no one during the pandemic, to having crazy ladder matches, to getting hit my golf carts, to winning championships & everything in between. This show has changed my life and I’m proud to be apart of episode 200!

Guevara will be teaming with Daniel Garcia to battle Konosuke Takeshita and his longtime mentor in AEW, Chris Jericho. You can check out the most updated lineup for Dynamite here, or check out Guevara’s post below.