AEW President Tony Khan has announced on X (Twitter) that the Elite will be in action on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the program’s 200th episode since it premiered back in 2019. This will also be the Elite’s first contest since their triumph at Blood & Guts two weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 200TH EDITION OF DYNAMITE:

-Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Aussie Open vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag Team Championship

-The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnum Singh

-Konosuke Takeshita & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garica & Sammy Guevara

-FTW Champion Jack Perry goes face-to-face with Jerry Lynn

-Jon Moxley vs. Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo Anything Goes

-We’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF