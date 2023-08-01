Angelo Dawkins names his favorite match he’s had in WWE.

The company star and former multi-time tag champion spoke on this topic on the 513 podcast, where he revealed the match to be the Street Profits showdown against the Usos from the 2022 Money In The Bank premium live event in Las Vegas.

I have to go with us versus The Usos at Money in the Bank last year in Vegas. That’s definitely my favorite match. That match right there, man. We were just clicking on all cylinders that day. You could just feel it the whole week leading up. Obviously, the SmackDown leading up to that Saturday, and then that day.

Dawkins adds that the air and vibe was just different at that time, calling the four men’s chemistry magic throughout the contest.

The air was just different. The vibe was different. The electricity was different and then once we all four got in the ring, it was just magic right then and there. We were trying to rip each other’s heads off for real, too.

In a separate interview, Dawkins spoke about his affinity for the famous grocery store brawl between Booker T and Steve Austin, where he also campaigned to get his own grocery store matchup in the future. You can read about that here.

