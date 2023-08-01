Paul Heyman claims to be the greatest wrestling manager of all time.

Heyman and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN First Take to promote this Saturday’s SummerSlam event, where the Tribal Chief will be defending his title against Jey Uso in the main event. When host Stephen A. Smith asked Heyman where he considers himself in the history of wrestling managers the Wiseman was quick to answer.

I’m the GOAT. Greatest of all time. Undisputed.

Smith began to make a case for the legendary Bobby the Brain Heenan, but Heyman quickly cut him off.

Screw him he’s dead. God doesn’t answer my prayers.

Heyman then explained that he is the best because he represents Reigns, who has become the biggest box office attraction in WWE history.

Want me to prove to you that I’m the GOAT? I’m with him. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT? He’s the Tribal Chief. He’s the biggest box office attraction in the history not only of sports or entertainment but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had not just domestically but all over the world on a global basis. He’s done it in Saudi Arabia, he’s done it in the U.K., he’s done it in Mexico, he’s done it in Canada, he’s done it here in the United States. He continues to do it on SmackDown every Friday night just topping the previous Friday night, why would he settle for anything less than the absolute best?

You can check out Heyman’s full comments below.

.@HeymanHustle on what it's like to be HIM 😤 "I'm the goat. I'm the greatest of all time. Undisputed." pic.twitter.com/udnPVHDyMP — First Take (@FirstTake) August 1, 2023

