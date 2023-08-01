IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly will be defending their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans at the August 27th Emergence special in Toronto.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR IMPACT EMERGENCE:

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match

Trinity Fatu (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match

Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. TBA

Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, KUSHIDA & Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush, Moose, Bully Ray & Brian Myers