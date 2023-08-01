AEW superstar Jon Moxley is no longer able to attend Wrestling Revolver’s August 3rd event in Dayton, Ohio.

The Death Rider sent a personalized message that Revolver has since posted on X (Twitter), where he stated that “due to circumstances out of his control” he can no longer competed. However, Moxley does announce a suitable replacement, fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley was originally supposed to wrestle Gringo Loco.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 A video message from JON MOXLEY. Due to circumstances beyond our control, Mox will be unable to compete. Wait until who you hear his HAND PICKED REPLACEMENT!#RevolverHEAT pic.twitter.com/RsgfSKkzDt — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 1, 2023

Moxley will be in action on tomorrow’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, where he battles Trent and Penta El Zero Miedo in an “anything goes” triple-threat matchup. The full updated lineup for Dynamite can be found here.