ROH has announced on social media that Athena will be defending her women’s championship against Diamante on this Thursday’s edition of ROH TV. This will be the Fall Goddess’s first defense since her history making encounter with Willow Nightingale in the main event of Death Before Dishonor.

The #ROH Women's World Title is on the line as the champion @AthenaPalmer_FG takes on the challenger @DiamanteLAX!

Watch #ROH TV every Thursday exclusively on https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN. pic.twitter.com/qpFRnl7gpb — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE AUGUST 3RD ROH TV:

ROH Women’s World Championship Match

Athena (c) vs. Diamante

ROH Pure Championship Match

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Josh Woods

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch in action