The WWE Producers for last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW report.

* The opening promo with Logan Paul and Ricochet was produced by Shane Helms

* Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Chris Park

* Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Judgment Day’s promo with involvement from Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Jason Jordan

* The segment with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan

* The segment with Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was produced by Petey Williams

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest was produced by Michael Hayes

* No producer was listed for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tommaso Ciampa

