– The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of “Exotic” Adrian Street, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 82. We’re now live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Logan Paul. We see what happened between Paul and Ricochet last week. Patrick hypes their SummerSlam match.

Paul gives a shout-out to Houston, but then insults the fans to boos. He’s not here for brain-dead fans, he’s here for Ricochet. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Paul goes on about how he tried introducing Ricochet to his audience, who are nothing like these fans, as a way to hype their SummerSlam match, but he was victimized. Paul says you can forget about a fight, he’s going to beat Ricochet in the most viral WWE match ever. There’s nothing he won’t… the music interrupts and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

Ricochet says last week he was in Paul’s livestream but he’s in his head this week. He knocks Paul for buying online followers and says no matter how Paul spins it, Paul is not the good guy. Ricochet does respect how Paul is an athlete and a show-man. Paul really appreciates that. He goes to give Ricochet props but a “you suck!” chant interrupts. Paul says Ricochet was one of the best until Paul showed up. Paul talks about their history going back to Royal Rumble and then he shows us a replay of their springboard collision.

Paul agrees they will put on a hell of a match. Paul offers his hand and Ricochet finally shakes it. Ricochet goes to leave but Paul stops him and brings up how Ricochet’s girlfriend Samantha Irvin will announce him as the winner, and he hopes there will be no hard feelings then. Ricochet attacks and takes Paul down, unloading on him. They go at it and Ricochet gets the upperhand. Ricochet goes to the apron and springboards in but Paul decks him in mid-air with a big right hand. Paul stands tall as his music hits while Ricochet is laid out.

– We see what happened last week with Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle and Imperium. Jackie Redmond is backstage with Imperium now. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is not worried about McIntyre, his only concern right now is disappointment with Ludwig Kaiser, who could’ve stopped all this last week. And don’t even get him started with Giovanni Vinci. GUNTHER was ready to end Drew tonight but he’s not here due to a prior commitment, so Kaiser will have the chance to finish that meddling maggot Riddle. GUNTHER says then he will end Drew for good at SummerSlam.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci. The bell rings and they go at it back & forth to start.

Riddle ends up missing a big kick as Kaiser rolls him up for 2 following several minutes of back & forth. Riddle with a pair of gutwrench suplexes, then they trade chops. Riddle with a Fisherman’s suplex for 2.

Kaiser ends up sending Riddle into the ring post shoulder-first. Kaiser knocks Riddle to the floor with a big dropkick, then follows out with a running European uppercut. GUNTHER yells at Kaiser to finish Riddle. Kaiser stays on him in the ring but Riddle fights back and sends him back to the floor. Riddle with a big kick from the apron, then a big dive off the apron. GUNTHER yells at Kaiser while he’s down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kaiser is in control. Riddle unloads with strikes and a kick, then the pele kick. Riddle with more signature offense, including the running forearms in the corner, then the Exploder. Riddle with a senton, a kick and a big German suplex for 2.

Riddle with another senton. Kaiser blocks the next senton with his knees. Kaiser mounts offense now until Riddle nails a big kick and the rolling senton for a close 2 count. Kaiser turns it around in the corner, blocking a big boot and chopping away.

Riddle with a Ripcord knee and more offense. Vinci tries to interfere from the apron but Riddle rushes him. Riddle with a big powerbomb to Kaiser, then a knee to the face. Kaiser blocks Bro-Derek and rolls him for 2. They trade strikes and Kaiser is laid out. Riddle goes up top and flies but Kaiser moves as GUNTHER barks at him. Kaiser with a running enziguri, then the big twisting DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

– After the match, Kaiser stands tall as the music hits. GUNTHER comes in and shakes Kaiser’s hand. Imperium now poses.

– We see how The Viking Raiders recently defeated Alpha Academy in a six-person Viking Rules match. We now see Maxxine Dupri warming up backstage with her stablemates. We also see Valhalla backstage with The Vikings.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Byron Saxton catches up with Logan Paul backstage. Paul says he gave Ricochet just a small taste of what he will get at SummerSlam. Paul promises their match will be one of the most viral in WWE history. Paul says Ricochet always claims to be one step ahead of him… so what happened tonight? Paul says Ricochet looks like a fully grown fetus. He swats Byron’s mic away and walks off.

– We get a lengthy music video on Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

Valhalla vs. Maxxine Dupri

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Maxxine Dupri with Otis and Chad Gable. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Maxxine looks on ahead of her singles debut. Out next comes The Viking Raiders – Valhalla with Erik and Ivar. The bell hits and Valhalla immediately launches herself at Dupri with a big knee strike.

Valhalla mounts Dupri with a big punch. The referee holds Valhalla back as Dupri recovers. Dupri with arm drags now as Otis cheers her on. They tangle and Valhalla launches Dupri down into the ropes. Valhalla keeps control for a 2 count.

Valhalla dominates Dupri and grounds her with a submission now as fans begin to rally. Dupri gets out and hits more arm drags, a kick, and a Fisherman’s suplex. Dupri charges and drops Valhalla in the corner. Otis and Gable hype Dupri up from the apron now as she hits The Caterpillar and the elbow drop for 2.

Erik tries to disrupt the pin from the apron, but this causes a ringside brawl to break out between The Vikings and Otis. Gable goes up top and hits a big moonsault to the floor. Valhalla decks a distracted Dupri. Valhalla takes Dupri up top for a superplex but Dupri slides down and walks to the middle of the ring with Valhalla on her shoulders. Dupri drops Valhalla back into a big bridging suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: Maxxine Dupri

– After the match, Alpha Academy celebrates as the music hits.

– We see the big week that The Judgment Day had last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tommaso Ciampa confronts Shinsuke Nakamura backstage. Ciampa says they could’ve went their separate ways, but Nakamura has a problem and Ciampa is here to fix that problem tonight. Ciampa needs momentum for the SummerSlam Battle Royal, so he will beat Nakamura tonight and then win the Battle Royal. Nakamura says he will see Ciampa in the ring tonight, and it will be he who wins the Battle Royal… problem solved. Nakamura taunts Ciampa and walks off. We go back to the ring and The Judgment Day is introduced by Samantha Irvin. Priest calls on everyone to rise.

Ripley takes the mic and goes on about how The Judgment Day has been dominating, so who’s going to take them out? Priest names WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and even Liv Morgan… so no, no one can stop The Judgment Day. Priest says if Sami and Seth show up tonight, he and Dominik will be sure to beat them again. Balor knocks Rollins for faking insanity. Balor says insanity is waking up every day for 7 years and looking at yourself, and seeing scars caused by Rollins, which remind him of a career Rollins ruined and spoiled. Balor can’t erase that but at SummerSlam he can inflict scars on Rollins, which will make him a little bit better because these will remind Rollins of when Balor beat him for the title.

Dominik goes to speak but the loud boos drown him out. He says all of The Judgment Day will have all the goodies at SummerSlam. Fans chant “you suck!” at Dominik and he yells back but they keep booing. Ripley says any idiot who wants to get in their way, take a page out of Raquel Rodriguez’s book – run, hide or learn to enjoy your time in rehab just like Owens and Liv. The music hits and out comes Rodriguez to a big pop.

Rodriguez rushes the ring as Ripley readies for a fight. They start brawling and go back & forth now. Rodriguez clotheslines Ripley to the floor and stands tall to a pop. Rodriguez follows and slams Ripley into the barrier, then spine-first into the ring post. Rodriguez continues man-handling Ripley at ringside. Dominik distracts her, allowing Ripley to take Raquel’s knee out from behind. Ripley laughs as officials rush over to check on Rodriguez. Ripley attacks the knee again, then backs off. The Judgment Day laughs at Rodriguez while officials tend to her.

– We get a lengthy video package on Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, with new comments from both. Their SummerSlam match will now be held under MMA Rules.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy is backstage. Chad Gable says Maxxine Dupri represented The Academy well tonight, just like he or Otis will when they win the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Imperium walks up. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER isn’t impressed with Alpha Academy, and says they should be talking about Ludwig Kaiser’s performance instead. Dupri speaks up and says her guys are former tag team champions, and Olympic athletes. GUNTHER wonders why she’s hanging out with this freak Otis. Kaiser says Gable wouldn’t last five minutes with The Ring General. GUNTHER says he’s been dealing with some things for a few weeks, so his soul would do well with dragging Gable around the ring. GUNTHER tells Gable to put a clock on the wall, he won’t need it. Gable steps up to GUNTHER and says if he wants this match, leave Imperium in the back. GUNTHER agrees. We go back to the ring and Tommaso Ciampa is already out. They go to lock up but Nakamura dodges Ciampa and tells him to bring it.

Ciampa charges and they go at it. Nakamura tries for several high impact kicks but Ciampa ducks them. Ciampa comes back up and stares Nakamura down. They face off for another stalemate.

We see Bronson Reed watching this match from backstage. Ciampa catches a kick in the corner, then chops away. Ciampa drops Nakamura and yells at Nakamura to bring it. Ciampa works Nakamura over now, taking his time against the ropes. Nakamura dodges Ciampa in the corner, then lands a big kick to the chest.

Nakamura with more kicks to the chest while Ciampa is seated on the apron. Nakamura keeps control until Ciampa lands a jumping knee to knock Nakamura off the apron to the floor to prevent him from coming back in. Ciampa goes out and nails a big knee. Ciampa sits on top of the announce table and pats himself on the back as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura remains in control. He ends up hitting the big sliding German suplex for a close 2 count. We see Reed watching backstage again.

Ciampa fights back and ends up hitting Willow’s Bell for a close 2 count. Ciampa takes it up top but Nakamura knocks him to the mat. Ciampa side-steps an attack but misses a corner splash. Nakamura nails a knee, then positions Ciampa on the top turnbuckle for the running high knee. Ciampa kicks out at 2. Ciampa comes back with a big knee but Nakamura blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Nakamura unloads with strikes and ends up rolling Ciampa up for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. We see Reed looking on from backstage again.

– We see what happened on SmackDown between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Univesal Champion Roman Reigns. The announcers hype Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Raquel Rodriguez is in the trainer’s room having her knee worked on. Adam Pearce enters and says he knows she wants a match with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, but she’s not cleared. Pearce gives his word – as soon as Rodriguez is medically cleared, the match is hers.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar to a pop but also some boos. Lesnar isn’t smiling much tonight as he marches to the ring with a serious look on his face.

