WWE superstar and former United States Champion Ricochet recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to hype up this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event, where Ricochet will be taking on Logan Paul in singles-action.

During the interview, the high-flying daredevil would be asked about building up his courage to do such dangerous maneuvers. Here is what he had to say:

You don’t build the courage up, you just gotta go. You can’t stop and think about it. Because if you stop and you think about it for a second, the courage is gonna go down. You know what I mean? Courage comes from when you’re not thinking, you know what I mean, you gotta use, I never do anything that I don’t think is beyond my abilities. I tried to stay within my capabilities. But when I’m in there, it’s literally like a split-second decision, do it on the spot, because the more you sit there and think about it, the more the courage is going to go down, at least in my experience.

Ricochet would then be asked about which maneuver he doe that hurts the most. It didn’t take him long to answer:

I mean the 630, every single time, the 630. Whether it’s my neck or my back or something? It’s usually, I mean it’s a painful move for both people in the ring, absolutely. Anything where you are landing on someone, I mean, it doesn’t feel good when you’re coming down. Like, I’m sure you’ve seen Montez do his Frog Splash from the rafters. Like that hurts both of us. Or when I’m doing my Shooting Star, that’s gonna hurt both people a little bit at least.

You can check out the full SummerSlam card for this Saturday here, or check out Ricochet’s full interview below.