Drew McIntyre sees dollar signs for a feud with Cody Rhodes.

The Scottish Warrior spoke about the American Nightmare during a recent chat with Phil Strum on Under The Ring. McIntyre begins by recalling his tag team title run with Cody, where they were referred to as the Dashing Ones.

We (McIntyre & Cody Rhodes) were the Tag Team Champions, we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones. A lot of people forget that but yeah, similar journeys. We got The Dashing Ones thing and there’s lots of other story elements and things that weren’t even on TV that can be touched upon.

McIntyre would later be asked about a feud with Cody in today’s WWE since they have both greatly ascended up the ranks. The former two-time world champion knows that whenever a program does begin between the two it will be “money.”

That’s a money story down the line and when the time is right. I don’t even wanna think about touching that until the time is right but, it’ll be a big deal when it happens.

While a McIntyre and Cody feud sounds exciting the Scottish Warrior will first have to worry about surviving GUNTHER, who he battles this Saturday at SummerSlam for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)