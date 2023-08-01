AEW Collision drew 739,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 19.58% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 618,000 viewers for the sixth Collision episode.

The seventh episode of Collision drew a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 50% from the 0.18 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.27 key demo rating represents 354,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 49.37% from the 237,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.18 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the second-highest total audience and the second-highest key demo rating so far, only ranking under the premiere episode. Saturday’s total audience was up 19.58% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 50% from the previous week.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Ladder Match with Andrade’s mask on the line, a promo from CM Punk, Kiera Hogan vs. Mercedes Martinez, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Gravity in a non-title match, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin vs. The Gunns and Juice Robinson, plus AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode:

