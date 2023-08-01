Paul Heyman names Vince McMahon as the best trash talker in WWE.

The Wiseman spoke about the former Chairman during a recent interview on ESPN First Take. Show host Stephen A. Smith asked Heyman who he thought the best trash talker in WWE was, a question that Heyman did not take long to answer.

Vince McMahon behind the scenes. My God. Chairman of the Board. Also, he controls the paychecks.

Smith followed up by asking Heyman if McMahon was better than him.

If he wants to. He’s paying the paychecks. He starts talking trash…..

