– The post-Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of “Exotic” Adrian Street, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 82. We go to a video package of highlights from Sunday’s Premium Live Event. We cut to the back parking lot of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. A black SUV pulls up and out comes new NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Gallus attacks The Family as soon as they step out of the SUV. Gallus triple teams the champs as Joe Coffey talks trash. Gallus walks off, leaving The Family laid out.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne makes her way over to the announcers, interrupting them. She tells Vic to stop talking, then says tonight she will finish what she started at The Great American Bash, but this time no one will be there to pull her off Lyra Valkyria. The music hits and out comes Valkyria as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Jayne runs over and attacks Lyra at the entrance-way. They bring it to ringside and Jayne nails Lyra off the apron to boos. Jayne brings it into the ring and we get the bell.

Jayne immediately beats Lyra down in the corner and unloads. Lyra fights back and slams Jayne for 2. Jayne turns it around and delivers two stiff kicks for a close 2 count. Jayne with more offense in the corner as the referee warns her.

Lyra fights out of the corner and knocks Jayne to the floor. Lyra launches herself over the top rope, decking Jayne on the floor. Lyra yells out and keeps the attack going as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Jayne took control during the break. More back and forth now. Jayne drops Lyra and hits a big dropkick for 2. She sits up laughing.

Fans rally as Jayne kicks Lyra around. Lyra catches a kick and unloads, dropping Jayne with two big kicks. Lyra side-steps and knocks Jayne to the floor, then charges and lays her out. They bring it in and Lyra hits a top rope crossbody, then the Northern Lights suplex for 2. Fans rally for Lyra as she kicks Jayne around and talks trash while Jayne is on her knees. Jayne fights back and hits a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for 2.

Jayne is frustrated now. She rams Lyra into the corner as the referee warns her. They trade strikes but Jayne gets dropped. Lyra goes back up top and hits a big splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

– After the match, Valkyria stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Valkyria poses in the ring while Jayne sits on the aisle, looking at Lyra.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is backstage with Trick Williams. They talk about The Bash main event and Hayes retaining over Ilja Dragunov. Trick says the match could’ve went either way, which is why he grabbed the title belt and yelled as Hayes for motivation. Hayes thanks Trick and says he needed it. Trick says now that Dragunov is in Carmelo’s rear view mirror… Trick means what he said last week, he’s going to start doing this for himself. Hayes tells Trick to go get his bag, yes. Trick says it will always be Trick Melo Gang but he’s not a sidekick. Hayes says he doesn’t see Trick as one. Trick says no but everyone else does. Trick says Hayes is doing his thing and is on track to be one of the greatest, he’s champion… but Trick isn’t. Trick wants to defeat Dragunov. He says he will slay The Mad Dragon. Hayes respects that. Trick says this is no break up, but he’s gotta be on his own. They have a show of respect and love, and they embrace. Trick walks off.

– We see NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Tag Team Champions The Family are in the trainer’s room. McKenzie Mitchell walks in and says this isn’t the type of celebration they had in mind. She asks Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for a medical update. Tony D’Angelo interrupts and goes on about Gallus, calling the attack an act of desperation. He says they are dead men. Tony says tell Gallus to turn their car around because The Family wants them tonight… all of them. Stacks points to how it will be 2-on-3. Tony says he will make a call. Stacks asks who? Tony says you know who… we’ll see if he picks up. Tony says let’s go. The trainer says he’s not done but Tony says he’s good, Stacks is good. The Family heads out.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to boos. Ripley announces that Dominik is still your champion.

Ripley says Dominik proved he’s more of a man than Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, and all of you here. Dominik says that makes him the greatest luchador ever. The music interrupts and out comes Dragon Lee to a pop.

Dragon says he won’t let Dominik disrespect the NXT Universe or his heritage any longer. Ripley says look, it’s Rey Mysterio Junior Jr. Dragon says he doesn’t like Ripley. Dragon says no one, including Dominik, believes this “greatest luchador” stuff because Rey is the greatest luchador of all-time. Dominik goes on about how he made the Mysterio name relevant. Ripley and Dragon disagree about how big Dominik’s balls are. Dragon challenges Dominik to prove he’s the best by defending the title next week.

Dominik says he’s a fighting champion so he will see Dragon next week. Ripley says she will be in Dominik’s corner. Dominik says Mami is all he needs. Ripley says wherever her Latino Heat goes, she goes. Dragon says he won’t be coming alone either… 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appears on the big screen to a pop. Rey says he’s proud to be coming to NXT next week to be in the corner of someone who truly deserves it, the future of lucha libre. Rey says he will have the best seat in the house and can’t wait to see Dominik lose the title. The music starts back up to end the segment as fans boo Dominik and Ripley.

– NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is backstage when an angry Wes Lee walks in. Hayes tells Lee to calm down… Lee says he’s lost three weeks in a row, while Hayes is on top of the world. Lee says Hayes has had this and that, but Lee is scraping for inches and fighting for his life. Lee tells Hayes… don’t act like you know. Hayes says he went to war on Sunday, and can barely breathe, but you don’t see him knocking over things like this. Hayes goes on about what he has coming, including a possible rematch for Ilja Dragunov, and says Lee has no idea how to be champion. Hayes says now he understands why Bron Breakker snapped. Lee says he knows what it takes to be champion. Meta-Four interrupts and Noam Dar is proud to be NXT Heritage Cup Champion but Lee reminds him he’s the fake champion. Dar says Nathan Frazer never pinned him for the Heritage Cup, but Lee was pinned twice by NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. A quick fight breaks out between the two sides but officials rush in to keep them apart.

Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

We go back to the ring and out comes Eddy Thorpe. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see stills from The Great American Bash. We go backstage to Chase U with McKenzie Mitchell now. A deflated Thea Hail is disappointed about the loss to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, but says she gave it all she had, she did not give up. Andre Chase goes on about how he had to throw the towel in. Duke Hudson is also there as they argue. Hail screams, then Baron Corbin walks up. Corbin says this interview is over. Chase and Corbin have words. Corbin calls Hail “little girl” and says this job is not for everyone, you tried and failed, you’ve already peaked and that’s it. Chase steps up and calls Corbin a piece of shit and tells him he can’t talk to Hail like that. They have more words and Corbin walks off. Chase turns to Hail and says he will not let Corbin talk to her like that. We go back to the ring and Dijak is out now as Thorpe looks on.

The bell rings and Dijak charges with a big boot but Thorpe dodges it and goes to work with strikes. Dijak is dropkicked into the corner.

Back and forth between the two now. Dijak takes Thorpe to the corner and unloads. Dijak keeps control and hits a big sit-out chokeslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Dijak goes on dominating with a focus on Thorpe’s shoulder. They trade kicks. Dijak with a belly-to-belly suplex for 2. They tangle and Dijak blocks a German suplex. Dijak works on the arm and sends Thorpe into the turnbuckles shoulder-first. More back and forth now. Dijak goes for Feast Your Eyes but Thorpe counters with a big German suplex. Thorpe with a jumping elbow drop but Dijak rolls to the floor to avoid the pin.

Thorpe grabs Dijak from the ring and tries to pull him back in but Dijak slams Thorpe’s head over into the ring post, then decks him. Dijak comes back in with a big kick to the hurt shoulder, then a Cyclone Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Dijak

– After the match, Dijak stands tall as the music hits.

– NXT Tag Team Champions Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Tony D’Angelo are backstage. Tony is on the phone with someone. Tony says to this person… if anyone understands business is business, it’s you… if you do this for me, we’re even. Tony hangs up and Stacks asks if this person is in. Tony says he’s in. Stacks says good, let’s go get Gallus. They hurry off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dana Brooke backstage with Kelani Jordan, and they’re watching Dana’s win over Cora Jade in last week’s Kendo Stick Match. Dana says this match brought out the dark side in her. They agree this was a side everyone needed to see. Dana brings up how she’s went through some things in her career, and she’s read some things in fan comments, so when she took that kendo stick, she changed, she saw red, and she liked it. Jordan says Brooke is a badass. Brooke says something has gotten into her. Brooke gives Jordan some praise for her progress, and says she needs to find her aggression and killer instinct because she will need it. Brooke walks off as a somewhat confused Jordan thinks things over.

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

We go back to the ring as Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are already waiting. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez are out next. We see Vice and Lopez on Instagram during The Great American Bash, making fun of Leon and Feroz.

The bell rings as Leon goes at it with Lopez to start. Lopez goes for an early Sleeper but Leon fights back. At one point Feroz tags in as Leon hit a slingshot slam on Lopez for 2.

Lopez and Vice double team Feroz to take control. Lopez slams Feroz face-first into the mat, then she and Vice hit a series of double team moves to keep Feroz down. Vice dominates Feroz for close pin attempts. Vice and Lopez keep control with quick tags and double teaming. Leon gets a hot tag and runs wild, hitting a big suplex and a Michinoku Driver for 2. Lopez and Feroz go at it until Feroz is sent to the floor. Leon clotheslines Lopez, but Vice ends up hitting a big kick to Leon for the pin to win.

Winners: Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez and Vice celebrate as the music hits. They pose in the ring while Feroz and Leon sit up on the floor, watching them.

– Still to come, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes teams with Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

