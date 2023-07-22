Wheeler Yuta did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co to discuss a wide range of topics including the possibility of an all-women’s AEW PPV, his relationship with CM Punk, and more. Here are the highlights from the AEW star:

Whether AEW can have an all-women’s PPV:

“Yeah, I mean, I think that’s absolutely something that AEW could pull off. The depth of the women’s division is great, and you know, just speaking of it like, obviously we saw the finals of the Open Heart tournament recently, Willow Nightingale came out on top and that was really awesome. I was really happy for Willow, but yeah, we just have such a massive depth in our roster. The Women’s Division has been really killing it, so yeah, I think they’re 100% more than capable of doing that.”

His relationship with CM Punk: