At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta took place.
Yuta won the championship from Garcia when he connected with the hammer and anvil blows until Garcia passed out.
Overall, there have been 12 championship reigns between 11 different champions. Yuta won the title after defeating Daniel Garcia at Death Before Dishonor.
.@WheelerYuta has brought back the ROH Pure Championship to the BCC! #ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/xBIsAZhnQD
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022
Spiked! @WheelerYuta #ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/rihX4w1pj4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022
YOOTS! @WheelerYuta #ROHFinalBattle pic.twitter.com/58anu6mS4V
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 10, 2022