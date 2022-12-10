At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a double dog collar match took place.
It was a wild match with various weapons being used and everyone bloody. Jay wrapped the chain into Dax’s mouth and pulled back, and Cash tapped out as Dax couldn’t take any more.
FTR defeated The Briscoe Brothers on April 1, 2022, in Garland, TX, at Supercard of Honor XV.
WHAT. A. MATCH.
The Briscoes defeat FTR to become new ROH World Tag Team Champions 🏆
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 10, 2022
Just. Brutal.
#FTR vs. #TheBriscoes for the #ROH World Tag Team Championship!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
.@CashWheelerFTR giving instructions to his tag parter @DaxFTR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022
This is an absolute bloodbath and no one is safe, not even Ref @themikeposey
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2022