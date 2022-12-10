At Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a double dog collar match took place.

It was a wild match with various weapons being used and everyone bloody. Jay wrapped the chain into Dax’s mouth and pulled back, and Cash tapped out as Dax couldn’t take any more.

FTR defeated The Briscoe Brothers on April 1, 2022, in Garland, TX, at Supercard of Honor XV.

WHAT. A. MATCH. @ringofhonor The Briscoes defeat FTR to become new ROH World Tag Team Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/afIJMOFezH — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 10, 2022