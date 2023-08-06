A new report has surfaced revealing some details about who the top merchandise sellers are for WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has been seen at the top of many of the lists, which makes sense as his popularity on the screen has translated to apparel. It is noted that multiple items for the American Nightmare make it into the top five. The Bloodline splitting up caused this shift in spots as all of their merchandise, including individual items for Roman Reigns or the Usos, were sold under the Bloodline banner. Speaking of The Usos…their merchandise has been outselling every other star except for Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley are also constantly appearing in the top five merch sellers. Strangely enough, generic WWE merchandise are usually the best selling items like belts or tour shirts. Toy title belts are a noted big seller. The Cody Rhodes weight belt and the Usos “We The Ones” shirt are big time sellers as well.