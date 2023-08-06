Back in June former world champion Moose officially re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling, with Moose later stating that it was the “longest deal” in the company’s history. You can read his full comments by clicking here.

According to Fightful Select, Moose’s new deal is legitimately the longest in IMPACT history. While the exact length isn’t known the former NFL star will be well into his 40s by the time this deal expires. A similar thing happened between IMPACT and Moose the last time he re-signed, with IMPACT wanting to lock Moose down for the future.

It is noted once again that WWE did express interest in Moose, but nothing substantial ever came from it. WWE has spoken to many free agents over the year.