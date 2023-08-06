Last night WWE held its annual SummerSlam premium live event, with this year’s show taking place from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Fightful Select has released several newsworthy notes following SummerSlam’s conclusion, which you can check out below.

-IYO SKY cashed-in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Bianca Belair to become the new women’s champion. It is not certain how far ahead SKY was told about the cash-in but reports are that it was NOT a last-minute decision.

-Vince McMahon still had “final say” aspects over SummerSlam despite what Triple H said about Vince not being involved.

-While Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez were not booked for SummerSlam several involved had family and friends planning to attend, so at some point it was discussed.

-Fightful was told that the Slim Jim sponsorship did huge numbers for WWE, which has really helped drive their revenue over the last year. One contact told the publication that they were ecstatic to have LA Knight as the poster for it.

-SummerSlam did go slightly over time, although it isn’t certain what matches were the biggest culprits.