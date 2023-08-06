Matt Hardy discusses his Hardy Party faction.

The Broken One spoke about his beloved group on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast, where he revealed that top AEW superstar Eddie Kingston inquired about doing something with the group prior to him going to NJPW to wrestle in the prestigious G1 Climax tournament. That and more can be found in the podcast highlights below.

How many trios teams he could form out of the Hardy Party faction:

We could put a bunch of guys together. I mean, we could do Broken Matt. We could do Brother Nero. We could do Oragasmic Isiah. We can do Eccentric Ethan. Throw Danhausen in there. We can have him in there. We could have a five-man squad, swap in and out, and have Freebird rules.

Says Eddie Kingston told him he wanted to work with the Hardy Party:

Well, the first person I’m gonna say and they if you listen to the show, you know this, if you don’t, you probably don’t, but I was gonna say Wardlow. I would love to do it with Wardlow, that would definitely be great. A person that I think would love to do a trios with myself and Jeff would be Eddie Kingston. Before he was leaving to go to Japan, he said, ‘When I get back from this G1, can I be with you guys?’ He said, ‘I see what you guys are doing. You guys are always cooking. You’re very creative. It’s just easy. No bullshit. Can I be with you guys? Can I be part of The Hardy Party?’ I love some Eddie Kingston, man.

Elsewhere on his podcast Hardy spoke about how the creative process in AEW has changed over the years. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)