IMPACT Wrestling has announced on X (Twitter) that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be colliding with KUSHIDA in singles-action at this Thursday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 10TH IMPACT ON AXS:

-ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann Round One of #1 Contender’s tournament

– Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid

– KUSHIDA vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey