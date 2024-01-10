Will Ospreay is All Elite, but confirms that he did have an offer from WWE.

The Aerial Assassin spoke on this topic during a recent chat with Lan Pitts from Gamespot. After Ospreay confirmed that WWE wanted him he explained that he has trust in AEW President Tony Khan, even asking what more could one want from a boss.

I want to know what I’m doing within the ring, and the rest, for me, is easy. What more could you want from a boss?

Ospreay later discusses the challenges that AEW will present to him and how he will work his hardest to rise to the top of the card.

There’s something for me to climb, there’s something for me to build upon. That first match with Chris Jericho, who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, was probably the biggest star in the company at that time. I want to progress from that. I want to see what other bucket [list items] I can tick. I want to go for championships. I want to go for world titles. I want to see what I can actually do because I’ve never been put in these situations. New Japan is a sports-based wrestling product, it isn’t really known for its on-screen personalities. So this is all new for me and I just want to test myself. I want to try my very best to swim in waters I’m not very sure of, so for me, this is all a challenge.

Tony Khan officially signed Ospreay back at Full Gear in November, but the former IWGP World Champion has been competing for AEW on-and-off since Forbidden Door 2022.