AEW superstar and current Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston recently joined First Coast Living to promote this evening’s Homecoming edition of Dynamite.

During the interview, The Mad King revealed this he will be wrestling tonight, but that his match “is going to be on Rampage.” He was later asked about his rise as one of AEW’s most beloved talents. His response?

I just fought people and beat everybody up. It’s just simple. I do my job and that’s it. I connect with the people. For some reason, people like me, and that’s how it happens.

Kingston debuted for AEW back in 2020 and won its first-ever Continental Classic tournament in 2023. His final match was a victory over Jon Moxley at Worlds End. You can check out his full interview below.

