A big name has been spotted backstage ahead of this evening’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to Fightful Select, former AEW International Champion (All-Atlantic) and Trios Champion PAC is backstage. The BASTARD has been off of television for some time after getting banged up multiple times in 2023. He last wrestled for AEW on the July 26th Dynamite, where he defeated Gravity.

This is not a confirmation that PAC will be appearing on the show, as there are many talents who are backstage, including the Young Bucks, that have not been on-screen for some time. Dynamite is happening at Daily’s Place, which has long been considered AEW’s home base.

