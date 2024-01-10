WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore recently appeared on the Attitude Era podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on possibly having one final run with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Would love another shot in WWE because she still feels she has some left in the tank:

I would hope (I could return to WWE). Vince (McMahon), Triple H, somebody, y’all can call me. I still have a little left in the tank. I still have a little left in the tank. So if you can return Trish (Stratus) and The Rock can return and John Cena can return, Jacqueline can return too, you know? That’s what I’m talking about.

Wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair in WWE:

Right now, it’s Charlotte (Flair that I like to watch). I got to give the girl — she’s bad. Charlotte can wrestle, she can wrestle her ass off… Who else? Becky (Lynch). Becky’s out there and I see they just signed Jade (Cargill). She has a good look to herself. She has a really good look, she’s strong and I think they’re gonna do her right. She’s got star power and who else? Who else out there that is really — Bianca (Belair), come on now… That would be a hell of a match (Cargill vs. Belair). That would be a hell of a match. But there’s many more girls out there that can wrestle, that deserve a push.

