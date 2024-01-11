Back to where it all started (kind of) as AEW returns to Daley’s Place:

Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

Lance Archer, Brian Cage, & The Gates of Agony vs. Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, Preston Vance, & Orange Cassidy

Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, & Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, Ruby Soho

Texas Tornado Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Don Callis Family

AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Live from Daley’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida! The setup is different than previous events at Daley’s Place, and it’s a little… weird, for me, at least. Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and we’re getting right to the good stuff.

Match #1. Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Brawl to start. Both men trade elbows in the middle of the ring as Claudio drops Hangman and its swing time, baby. Hangman gets dropped and Claudio locks in the Sharpshooter, but Hangman is close to the ropes. Hangman is up and spikes Claudio with a high angle Death Valley Driver. Both guys are down but finally make it to their feet and trade heavy leather. Back slide by Hangman gets two. Double jump clothesline from Hangman to Claudio on the apron, followed by a plancha to the floor. Hangman grabs a beer from the crowd (we are so back, baby) as both guys fight to the middle of the ring. Claudio catches Hangman in a military press and then drops him on the ramp! Brutal. Headlock by Claudio back inside the ring as we head to PIP. Both men throwing heavy elbows again but Hangman gets elevated to the outside. Huge boot by Claudio sends Hangman back to the ramp. European uppercuts by Claudio on the ramp. Hangman fights back with some elbows and a trio of rolling elbows. Hangman with a running lariat all the way down the steps and sends Claudio back into the ring. Buckshot by Hangman but Claudio counters into a pop-up European uppercut! Two count. Fight spills to the outside again as Hangman hits a moonsault off the apron but Claudio catches him and runs him into the concrete wall in a powerslam position. Claudio continues running but Hangman counters with a DDT. Hangman climbs up the concrete retaining wall and moonsaults on to Claudio. Claudio runs into a boot inside the ring and catches a crossbody from Hangman. Hangman counters into a tombstone! Two count. Claudio reverses a Deadeye into a face-first powerbomb into the turnbuckle Running European uppercuts in the corner and now a barrage by Claudio. Hangman is slumped down in the corner but Claudio holds the wrist and hits a short-arm lariat. Two count. Hammer and anvil elbows by Claudio but Hangman stands up… Deadeye! Two count. Claudio rolls to the apron and Hangman looks for another double jump clothesline but Claudio counters with a European uppercut. Claudio goes up top and Hangman follows. Avalanche Ricola Bomb by Claudio is countered into a hurricanrana by Hangman. Buckshot! Another Buckshot! One, two, three!

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ****. Big time stuff here. I think this is a first-time singles match between the two and I’d love to see more. Hangman outlasted Claudio, who brought everything he had to this one.

A video package on Brody Lee is shown.

Match #2. Preston Vance, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, & Adam Copeland vs. Gates of Agony, Brian Cage, & Lance Archer

Drop down uppercut by Dustin and a snap powerslam to Toa. Headbutt by Toa drops Dustin, who tags Preston Vance. Cage is in now and a running boot in the corner. Copeland gets the tag and clotheslines everyone and tags Cassidy, who gets caught in a crossbody by Cage, but Copeland dropkicks them both. One count. Cassidy looks for a choke slam on Cage but settles for the Stundog Millionaire. Cage tags out and Gates of Agony don’t let Archer in. Pounce by Toa to Cassidy and we go to commercial. Stalling suplex by Cage to Cassidy, but Cage gives him to Toa, who gives him to Kaun, who gives him back to Cage, who finally drops him. Archer finally gets the tag and works over Cassidy in the corner. Cassidy tries to fight back with body shots but Archer throws him 3/4 of the way across the ring. Orange kicks by Cassidy and a satellite DDT. Vance and Kaun get the tags. Double shoulder block by Vance to Gates of Agony and running clotheslines in the corner to both. Blue Thunder Bomb to Toa. Spinebuster to Kaun. Discus lariat but Kaun ducks and Vance counters with a ripcord cutter. Everyone is in now. Dustin takes Kaun out with a clothesline. F5 to Dustin by Cage. Impaler to Cage by Copeland. Gutbuster by Kaun to Copeland. Cassidy finally gets the chokeslam on Kaun. Bossman Slam by Archer to Cassidy. Pump kick by Vance to Archer. Pop-up Samoan drop by Gates of Agony to Vance. Archer accidentally boots Kaun in the face and he and Cage get into it. Copeland with a spear to Kaun and the discus lariat by Vance finishes this one!

Winners: Preston Vance, Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, & Adam Copeland

Rating: **3/4. Fun all-star match here to get everyone involved and to highlight the life of Brody Lee. Vance getting the win was a nice homage, and Copeland looks like he’s having so much fun here with all of these guys he’s never been in the ring with before.

The Bang Bang Gang are here with Renee. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass show up and offer up their services as a mega-faction. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang, if you will.

Samoa Joe is here, suited up like a champion should look. The fans love Joe and shower him with “Thanks you, Joe” chants. Joe doesn’t need thanks and he was destined for this. Joe says he’s making some changes, and he runs Duvall County. No more whining about opportunities on the mic or hoe ass comments on social media. Bring you record and reputation to the championship committee and get stomped out in front of anyone who’s ever cheered for you. Whoever wants a piece of Joe, the champion will be waiting.

Who’s house?!

Swerve and the Mogul Embassy are here. Much like what Swerve had to say to Hangman, it’s not personal, Swerve just wants his spot. If Joe wants to make it personal, Swerve will be more than happy to.

Both guys square up as Hangman Page is here. Hangman is morphing into Magnum TA right in front of our faces, by the way. Hangman said he had a great year but the one thing he lost sight of was the AEW World Championship. In 2024, Hangman will make it his. Nana pulls Swerve out of the ring as Page goes face to face with Joe.

Joe raises his hands but…

SEND. HOOK.

Hook goes face to face with Joe! One week, Hook says.

Renee is with Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Luther. Storm did not watch one frame of May’s match. May steps on Toni’s lines and Toni storms off.

Match #3. Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

Both men trade wrist locks and takeovers to start. Back flip over Starks and a big dropkick. Guevara trips Starks and sends him to the outside. Baseball slide by Guevera and a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Both guys fight on the apron now, trading elbows. Guevara has Starks on his shoulders but Starks gets free. RoShamBo attempt by Starks but Guevara blocks him. Hard chops by Guevara but Starks goes for the throat and plants Guevara with the Angel’s Wings on the apron! Starks brings Geuvara in before the ten-count and goes old school. Both guys trade right hands and Guevara hits an enziguiri and a superkick for two. Guevara goes up top and back flips off, and eats a lariat from Starks. GTH by Guevara but Starks lands on his feet and jackknifes him for a two count. Starks looks for the interceptor spear but Guevara gets the knees up. Superkick by Guevara and he’s out. One, two, three.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: **. This kind of just felt like a bunch of moves with no real rhyme or reason.

Both guys shake hands but Big Bill attacks Guevara from behind. Jericho is here with a remix of Judas and he hits the Codebreaker on Bill as the fight spills to the crowd.

Match #4. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, & Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart, Ruby Soho, Saraya, & Skye Blue

Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho trade elbows to start. Hart tags herself in but Blue swipes at her, and Hart charges in the corner. Quick tags now as Rosa hits a low dropkick on Ruby. Tag to Willow and an avalanche in the corner. Willow goes up top by Harley Cameron swipes the leg and Willow crashes down to the mat hard. Quick tags now as Willow is in trouble during the break. Double clothesline by Willow takes down both Hart and Blue. Tag to Statlander and she cleans house. Running elbow in the corner and a running knee to Saraya. Fisherman’s Driver by Statlander. Double suplex to Statlander. Wait, it winds up being an eight-way suplex for Willow’s team. Rolling elbow by Saraya to Statlander but Statlander shrugs off the Code Blue. Pounce by Willow. Flataliner by Anna. STO by Ruby. Running knee by Rosa. Superkick by Saraya. Chaos Theory by Statlander. Anna Jay and Julia Hart get the tags and they’re face to face. Queenslayer by Jay but Blue breaks it up. Thrust kick to Hart but Blue is in and superkicks Anna. Queenslayer to Blue and she taps!

Winner: Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, & Thunder Rosa

Rating: **1/2. Similar to the men’s match, this was in honor of Brody Lee and Anna Jay, former Dark Order member, gets the win.

Wheeler Yuta throws out a challenge to face Eddie Kingston, next week. Yuta is nobody’s young boy.

Match #5. Roderick Strong w/ The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Bryan Keith

Arm ringer by Strong and a shoulder block. Hard chops by Keith and Roddy returns with his own. Keith with some heavy round kicks on the apron and Roddy chops him back, and then back suplexes Keith on the apron. Strong in control with some brutal chops and stomps in the corner now. Keith fights back with elbows but a high kick and enziguiri by Roddy changes the tempo. Angle Slam by Roddy gets two. Keith now set up on the top rope and Roderick follows, but Keith boots him off and plants him with the Diamond Dust! Two count. Keith looks for the double underhooks but Roddy catches him with a flying knee. End of Heartache finishes this one!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: **1/4. This was quick but this was a blast. Have I mentioned how good Roderick Strong is? I have, but I’ve also said Keith would be a welcome addition to AEW and I hope we see a “Bryan Keith is All Elite” graphic sooner rather than later.

Adam Cole takes the mic. When Cole said this place was going to change, he meant it. Cole says The Kingdom never got the respect they deserve in Ring of Honor. Wardlow is one of the most vicious men in AEW history, and when the time is right, we will be the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Get used to it, because the Undisputed Kingdom will be around for a long time.

Renee is with “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo says she’s still on cloud nine, but she has her sights set on Toni Storm. Purrazzo will be making her AEW debut this Saturday at Collision, against Red Velvet.