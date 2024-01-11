Shingo Takagi is eyeing a showdown with Bryan Danielson.

The NJPW superstar addressed a potential matchup with The American Dragon during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports. Takagi, who also has a dragon nickname, wonders if 2024 would be the “year of the dragon”

If you want, why don’t we fight in Japan this year, the year of the dragon.

Takagi has wrestled many stars in AEW already. He beat Trent Beretta inside an NJPW ring and will be taking on Danielson’s Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Jon Moxley, at Battle in the Valley next month.

Unfortunately for Takagi, one thing he doesn’t currently hold is the IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship as he lost it at WrestleKingdom 18.