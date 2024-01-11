DJ Whoo Kid has new information on the AEW All In incident with CM Punk.

Kid, who was at the show to be a part of Swerve Strickland’s entrance for his tag team coffin match against Sting and Darby Allin, spoke about the incident during an interview with Jim Norton and Sam Roberts. He says that he was right there for everything, including the brawl between Punk and Jack Perry.

You already know what happened in the back. It was straight brawl city. I’m not gonna talk about that. Blood and killing and death [laughs]. You might as well say it,” he said. “I was right there. We were next. They put us to be ready to go.

Kid says that things got real intense, with Tony Khan mentioning to him that this was “the last straw” for CM Punk.

It was crazy. It’s ongoing they told me, this has been an ongoing…that was the last straw. It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. He wasnt trying to go out there. I’m in the middle. I’m the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this shit. It’s more real. It was wrestling back there.

Someone then shouted, demanding that everyone get out there and “do their shit.”

There was a yelling moment where he was like ‘fuck this shit, this is our moment, everybody get the fuck out there and do your shit.’ I was like, I don’t wrestle, but I was about to go out there. It was very intense. I will always respect wrestling after I saw that.

He later says it was not Punk, but the “Hawaiian-looking dude” who was yelling.

The big guy. The Hawaiian-looking [dude]. It was the guy going ham and I was like, ‘Oh shit.’ Then blood was everywhere from the fight before that. They came in and they were bleeding. I was like, ‘what is going on around here?’ This was intense.

Kid was most likely referring to Samoa Joe, who wrestled Punk at All In. Regardless of what happened, CM Punk was fired from AEW and is now back with WWE.

