A world title match has been announced for the January 17th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe will be defending the gold against FTW Champion HOOK on next week’s show, which takes place from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. This will be the King of Television’s first defense of the world title since he won it from MJF at Worlds End.

HOOK had previously challenged Joe in a promo one week ago, but Tony Khan made the match official tonight. Stay tuned for more matchups to be announced for the January 17th Dynamite.