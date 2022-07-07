NJPW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Will Ospreay recently joined the Wrestle Inn program to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably his beef with top AEW talent Kenny Omega, and when the animosity between both men began. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Omega’s comments are belittling and are only being done in interviews:

“It’s belittling. He’s only doing it because of the interview side of things, he has to try and save face. You saw his true colors there. He wanted to bury me and he couldn’t. This comes from a long line of things. Even speaking of AEW, it is only because I hang around with the boys after and we’re all smoking and talking shit. Apparently, the rumor was that I was meant to be there a year ago, just doing ‘forbidden door’ stuff and somebody is putting the block on it. It doesn’t take two and two to realize who it is. One person who has not been there for a while and all of a sudden, I’m welcomed in with open arms.”

Reveals when the animosity between himself and Omega started:

“This whole thing has generated from back in 2019, it was Kenny’s last match and I guess he wanted Ibushi out there to second him. I fucking blew Ibushi’s brain out with the hidden blade. He’s super fucking mad at me. The thing is, I’m mad at myself when those situations happen. I don’t want to brain somebody, but it’s a legal wrestling move. I’m allowed to do it. I’m allowed to do blows to the back of the head, 12-6 elbows down. This is a 9-3 elbow strike, I’m allowed to do it. Obviously, the repercussion is he got knocked out and it was a bad concussion. Since then, myself and Ibushi, we have gone out for drinks. We don’t talk anymore, but after that point, we went for drinks and meals, we’re fine, but Kenny is butthurt off an accident.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)