“The Most Exciting Hour on Television” is back in your life.

WWE 205 Live returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening following this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

On tap for tonight’s purple brand program is an exciting pair of matches, as Ari Sterling goes one-on-one with 205 Live O.G. Ariya Daivari, while another 205 Live O.G., “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese squares off against Asher Hale.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results for Friday, May 28, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (5/28/2021)

The purple brand program kicks off with the usual opening video intro that starts off the Cruiserweight-themed show each and every week on the WWE Network on Peacock.

From there, the commentary duo of Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness quickly welcome us to the show, as we head straight to the squared circle for our opening match of the evening here on WWE 205 Live.

Tony Nese vs. Asher Hale

The first of two scheduled bouts for tonight’s show kicks off with 205 Live rookie Asher Hale making his way down to the ring, as well as his opponent, one of the OGs of 205 Live — “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first match of the evening here inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. We see both Hale and Nese exchange wristlocks and then Hale brings “The Premier Athlete” down to the mat.

Nese eventually works his way back to his feet and then he yanks Hale down to the mat with a waistlock takedown. Hale ends up reversing things once on the mat and he slaps a submission attempt on Nese, who eventually makes it to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken.

From there, “The Premier Athlete” finally enjoys some offensive success, shifting the momentum in his favor and finally going to work on the 205 Live rookie with a prolonged beatdown that sees him go for his Running Nese finisher, only for Hale to avoid it.

Nese and Hale both end up on the floor after that following a big clothesline from “The Premier Athlete” that sends each man outside the ring. Once that action resumes in the ring, both guys exchange strikes until Hale starts getting the better of things. He mixes in a big step-up enziguri and then follows that up with a big snap-German suplex for a close near fall.

We see Hale go for a tornado DDT, however Nese avoids it. Hale sunset flips back into the ring but eats a shot from Nese. Nese goes for a springboard moonsault, but Hale gets out of the way in time. Hale blasts Nese with a kick to the side of the dome and then follows that up with a Captain’s Hook submission. Nese taps out. Hale picks up a big win in this week’s opener.

Winner: Asher Hale

Weekly Recap Of Cruiserweight Action On NXT

Once the opening bout of the evening wraps up, we head to a quick advertising time-out, as some in-house ads air promoting various WWE projects and websites, including WWE Shop and various WWE Network on Peacock programming.

From there, we head back inside the CWC where the commentary duo of Phillips and McGuinness begin their weekly recap of Cruiserweight-related action on this past Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Ariya Daivari vs. Ari Sterling

With that out of the way, it is now time for our second and final advertised match of the evening, as it is main event time here on WWE 205 Live.

On that note, out comes another WWE 205 Live rookie, as Ari Sterling makes his way down to the ring. Also making his way out is another OG of WWE 205 Live — “The Persian Prince” Ariya Daivari.

Both men have settled in the ring, the bell sounds and we are now off-and-running with our second match and featured bout of the evening here on this week’s purple brand program.

We see each guy is apprehensive to engage in takedowns against the other, and the commentary duo does a good job of using their backgrounds to explain why to the viewing audience at home.

Finally, these two start to get after it as we see Daivari slide over and apply a takedown on Sterling to get the action underway. It looks like Sterling’s knee gave out during the aforementioned takedown, as Sterling is clutching it in pain and the commentators are talking like he hurt himself.

Daivari, in true heel fashion, starts to focus his offensive attack on the softened up seemingly injured limb of the 205 Live rookie, as he goes to work on the leg and knee of Sterling for several minutes.

Moments later, the action spills out to the floor, leading to Daivari smashing the injured knee of Sterling into the steel ring post over-and-over again. Back in the ring, Daivari continues to focus his attack on the knee of Sterling, as he slaps a figure-four leg lock on the purple brand rookie.

Eventually, Sterling escapes the hold, however Daivari goes right back to work on his injured knee. Sterling ends up blasting Daivari out of nowhere with a big Pele kick. We see Sterling pivot with a running 450 splash onto “The Persian Prince,” followed by a top-rope dragon-rana for a very close near fall attempt.

Daivari ends up crotching Sterling on the top-rope after that sequence. Sterling recovers, however, and lays out Daivari, who falls out to the floor at ringside. Sterling then connects on Daivari with an Asai Moonsault. Back in the ring, Daivari shifts the offensive momentum back in his favor, as he slaps a single-leg Boston Crab submission hold on the WWE 205 Live rookie’s injured knee.

Sterling screams in pain and seemed stuck with no hope, however he eventually struggles and he fights-and-claws his way to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Daivari sits Sterling up on the top rope and blasts him with a chop. Sterling ends up shoving Daivari off the top and then following-up with a Spiral Tap! He goes for the pin fall after that and gets it, pulling off the victory and ending the show with both 205 Live rookies pulling off impressive upset victories over 205 Live OGs.

Winner: Ari Sterling