The WWE Network has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program.

Courtesy of WWE Network News, here is the content listing for the latest batch:

Superstars 08/07/1993 [Duration: 00:46:22]

“The Million Dollar Man” and Razor Ramon’s rivalry heats up. The Smoking Gunns take on Well Dunn. The WWE Universe enlists in Lex Luger’s Call to Action Campaign. Adam Bomb, Doink the Clown and Bastion Booger step into the ring.

Superstars 08/14/1993 [Duration: 00:46:09]

The Lex Express continues its cross-country journey. The Heavenly Bodies make their Superstars debut. Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and The Steiner Brothers are in action.

Superstars 08/21/1993 [Duration: 00:46:39]

Jerry “The King” Lawler shows Bret Hart that it takes a king to know a king. Lex Luger explores his past mistakes and how he turned his life around. The Quebecers, Men on a Mission and Bam Bam Bigelow compete inside the squared circle. “Mean” Gene Okerlund brings The Steiner Brothers and The Heavenly Bodies face to face.

Superstars 08/28/1993 [Duration: 00:46:05]

“Macho Man” Randy Savage stands up to WWE Champion Yokozuna as SummerSlam approaches. 1-2-3 Kid battles Brooklyn Brawler. The Undertaker delivers a foreboding message to Giant Gonzales. Mr. Perfect, The Heavenly Bodies and Smoking Gunns are in action.

Superstars 09/04/1993 [Duration: 00:46:10]

Lex Luger opens up following his SummerSlam match with Yokozuna. WWE Tag Team Champions The Steiner Brothers take on the competition. Jim Cornette speaks on Yokozuna’s behalf. Razor Ramon and Doink the Clown face their opponents.

Superstars 09/11/1993 [Duration: 00:43:50]

Tatanka’s undefeated streak is on the line against Damian Demento. 1-2-3 Kid battles Bastion Booger. Adam Bomb, I.R.S. and others in action.

Superstars 09/18/1993 [Duration: 00:46:32]

Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels and Diesel make an example of 1-2-3 Kid. Mr. Perfect squares off against Barry Horowitz. Bret Hart, Razor Ramon, The Smoking Gunns and Well Dunn are all in action.

Superstars 09/25/1993 [Duration: 00:44:08]

WWE Champion Yokozuna, Jim Cornette and Mr. Fuji are met with a terrifying challenge. Mr. Perfect dares Shawn Michaels and Diesel to show up as he joins 1-2-3 Kid in his corner. Tatanka clashes with Barry Horowitz. Razor Ramon, Adam Bomb, Bastion Booger and The Smoking Gunns are in action.

Superstars 10/02/1993 [Duration: 00:45:59]

Doink the Clown wreaks havoc on Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon. Ludvig Borga shows his dominance. I.R.S., The Heavenly Bodies and others are in action.

Superstars 10/09/1993 [Duration: 00:44:22]

Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon vow to make Doink the Clown pay for embarrassing them. The Undertaker makes another opponent rest in peace. Mr. Perfect, Men on a Mission, Adam Bomb and others are in action.