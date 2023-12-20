WWE has announced the nominees for its annual Year-End Awards, which includes best match of the year, best male superstar, best female superstar, best tag team, and best moment. Voting for the options is now open and can be done on WWE’s site. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Voting has begun for the 2023 #WWENXT Year End Awards! Categories include: Match of the Year, Moment of the Year, Male and Female Superstar of the Year AND Tag Team of the Year. Get your votes in now! VOTE HERE https://t.co/VJ4Effg9xa pic.twitter.com/Q0aJUoeFiY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 20, 2023

NXT Match of The Year:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy

Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

NXT Moment of The Year:

Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura

Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps

Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton

The #FreeTonyD movement

Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant

Lash Legend slams Otis

Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign

Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door

Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall

The Undertaker comes to NXT

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall

NXT Male Superstar of The Year:

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams

Bron Breakker

Wes Lee

Dijak

Dragon Lee

Baron Corbin

Nathan Frazer

Axiom

NXT Female Superstar of The Year:

Roxanne Perez

Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail

Kiana James

Lyra Valkyria

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley

Ivy Nile

Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team of The Year:

The Creed Brothers

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Gallus

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance