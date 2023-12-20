Dax Harwood looks back on one of FTR’s most epic tag team title defenses in AEW.

The Top Guy took to social media and shared a clip from FTR’s showdown with Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) from the July 15th edition of AEW Collision from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The bout, a two-out-of-three falls contest, went 58-minutes before the champs eventually defeated White and Robinson in what many called a MOTY contender.

Harwood reveals in his post that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reached out to him and Cash Wheeler afterward to compliment them on putting on one of the “greatest matches” he had ever seen. The full post reads:

7/15/23…Bret text me before this match in Calgary to wish me luck. He said the Stampede fans were hardcore fans & hard to impress. He text me after & said it was one of the greatest matches he’s ever seen; the last 30 mins in particular. He called those last 30 mins a “masterclass”. 58 mins on free tv. Greatest Collision match in its short history? You be the judge. Easily a Top 5 FTR/Revival Tag Match.

While FTR was victorious on that night, they would go on to lose to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.