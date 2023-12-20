Jim Ross is back.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be returning to AEW on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite. The news was broken by his colleague Tony Schiavone on this morning’s AEW Control Center.

Come join us for some great action in the Continental Classic and more, including welcoming back JR. That’s right, Jim Ross will be with us tonight in Oklahoma City. We’ll celebrate the holidays with JR and have some great action, as we also help Toys for Tots.

Ross has been missing from AEW television for the last several weeks due to lingering illnesses. He has provided numerous updates about his condition on his Grillin JR podcast. The full lineup for tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.