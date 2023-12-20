Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The top match on the card is Jon Moxley vs. Jay White. Dynamite will also feature the connotation of the Continental Classic Tournament, with the gold league taking center stage.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (12 points) vs. Jay White (9 points)

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland (9 points) vs. Rush (6 points)

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe (0 points) vs. Jay Lethal (0 points)

Winner gets AEW Women’s Championship match at Worlds End: Saraya vs. Riho

Roderick Strong v.s Komander

We’ll hear from MJF & Samoa Joe