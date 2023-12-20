D-Von Dudley and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family. Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, D-Von happily announced the birth of their newborn baby. He added that both the baby and his wife, Taylor Hughes, were doing well.

After retiring from in-ring action, D-Von transitioned into a producer role WWE in 2016. He served as an NXT trainer before leaving earlier this year.

D-Von temporarily came out of retirement for a special tag team match alongside Ray. Together where they defeated Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju at Impact 1000.

We extend our congratulations to the proud couple!