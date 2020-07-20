WWE Announces Second Match for Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black for tonight’s RAW episode.

This match comes after Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the “Eye For An Eye” match during The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday. Rey will likely be held off tonight’s RAW to sell the eye injury.

Rollins previously defeated Black on the June 1 RAW episode.

WWE is currently taping tonight’s RAW at the Performance Center in Orlando. The only other match announced for tonight is Big Show vs. Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned Match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Black vs. Rollins:

Aleister Black battles Seth Rollins tonight on Raw Just one night after extracting Rey Mysterio’s eye in a stomach-churning Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins will have to answer for his actions on Raw when he takes on Aleister Black. The Dutch Destroyer has been closely allied with Mysterio in recent weeks, fighting alongside the masked marvel and his son Dominik in the aftermath of The Monday Night Messiah’s initial assault on Mysterio’s eye. Will Black make Rollins pay for his horrific actions, or will The Monday Night Messiah’s sacrifices continue?

