“The Enforcer” of The Bloodline is coming back to the blue brand.

During this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. a return of a WWE Superstar was announced for next week’s show.

After the commentary team showed us highlights of Solo Sikoa’s dominant victory over “The Greatest Of All-Time” John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it was announced that The Bloodline member will make his SmackDown return on next week’s show.

