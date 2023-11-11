The lineup is set for tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

As noted, this week’s episode of AEW Rampage will air live on TNT at 10/9c from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT Friday night program is Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance, FTR vs. Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho, Red Velvet vs. Ruby Soho and The Kingdom will be in action.

