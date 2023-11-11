There is trouble in paradise within the LWO.

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Rey Mysterio and the entire LWO coming down to the ring for a promo segment.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about losing the U.S. title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, which brought out Carlito to confront him about Santos Escobar leaving the brass knuckles on the ring apron for Paul to use to win.

Carlito and Santos clearly had issues, but Rey seemed to calm things down. Carlito then lost to Bobby Lashley in the opening match, and was attacked by Lashley and The Street Profits afterwards.

Santos Escobar simply watched on from the ring apron as the attack happened. Rey Mysterio came out with a steel chair and ran the heel trio off, but then confronted Santos about not helping. As Rey went to check on Carlito, he was attacked from behind by Santos.

The two would get in each others faces and argue before Rey shoved Santos. Santos then attacked Rey again as he was trying to apologize to him. This time he ran him into the steel ring post and drop kicked him into the steel steps.

Zelina Vega ended up running out after Santos got in Rey’s face and yelled, “You’re my hero, you made me do this!”

