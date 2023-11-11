A special LIVE episode of Rampage tonight:

El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander vs. FTR

Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance

Red Velvet vs. Ruby Soho

The Kingdon vs. Los Suavecitos

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 11/10/23

Live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re starting with the Absolute one!

Match #1. Ricky Starks vs. Preston Vance

Big Bill joins the commentary table. Starks lays in some chops to start but Vance catches a cross body and returns fire with a pump kick. The fight spills to the outside as Starks reverses and sends Vance into the guard rail a few times and Starks gets on the mic and tells everyone how loved they are. Snap suplex by Starks on the ramp, who’s now in control. Starks goes old school and Vance is in trouble throughout the PIP. Apron leg drop by Starks gets a two count. Vance fires a pair of clotheslines back and a diving shoulder blood from the middle rope. Spinebuster by Vance. Two count. Vance misses a discus lariat and Starks hits a tornado DDT for a two count. Back body drop by Vance and a Death Valley Driver gets two. Vance looks for the full nelson but Starks rolls him up for two. Vance hits the Death Valley Driver like maneuver again but Big Bill hits the apron, distracting Vance and allowing Starks to hit the spear for the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: **. This was fine but there wasn’t much to it. Vance is still finding his footing, however.

Big Bill and Ricky Starks jump Preston Vance after the bell, but the rest of LFI make the save.

Renee is with Chris Jericho. Jericho takes on Takeshita this Sunday in Japan. Yes, Takeshita is one of the best wrestlers in the world, but Jericho gets his revenge this Sunday.

Don Callis is with Lexi Nair. Prince Nana is here talking to Don Callis, as Lexi wants to know who the fourth member of their team is this week. Sammy Guevara is on the shelf, so Don Callis has rented the services of Brian Cage for the street fight.

Back from break, and Lexi Nair is with Jay Lethal and company. Jeff Jarrett says he embarrassed Eddie Kingston in Memphis and Jay Lethal is the number one contender for Kingston’s championship. Ortiz is here and wants Lethal to say whatever he has to say to his face. Karen says Ortiz should watch what he says. because he might get jumped. Ortiz says where he’s from, even if he’s going to get jumped… he’s going down swinging. Ortiz then swings on Lethal but winds up getting choked out by Singh and everyone.

Match #2. Ruby Soho w/ Saraya vs. Red Velvet

Leg lariat by Velvet and some body punches in the corner. Ruby sends Velvet face-first into the middle turnbuckle, and then the far turnbuckle. Velvet with a running wheelbarrow but Ruby throws her face-first into the top rope instead. Two count. Velvet shifts her weight on a Saito suplex and lands on top of Ruby for a quick two count. Velvet hits the ropes and runs into a clothesline. Straitjacket by Ruby as we head to commercial. Cazadora into a bulldog by Velvet and a standing moonsault for two. Scissor kick by Velvet is blocked and Ruby counters with a basement superkick. Two. Ruby drapes Velvet on the top rope and Ruby connects with a running boot for two. Backdrop Driver by Soho. A second one. Middle rope facebuster by Ruby. A fella arrives at ringside with green flowers, and Ruby accepts. Ruby gives them to the referee as Velvet rolls her up for two. Rolling elbow by Ruby but Velvet counters with a corkscrew kick for the… win.

Winner: Red Velvet

Rating: *3/4. Red Velvet still has a long way to go, and that finishing sequence shined a light on it. The match was okay, but awkward in spots.

Match #3. The Kingdom vs. Los Suavecitos

Pump kick. Death Valley Driver. Boston Bayonet. Neck Check. Finito.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: NR

Roderick Strong hits the ring, End of Heartache, and then leaves.

Daniel Garcia is in the back with Menard and Parker. Garcia challenges Andrade to a match, as Ruby Soho and Saraya stroll in. Ruby seems sweet on Parker, who sent the flowers, but Menard and Saraya won’t let it happen.

Match #4. FTR vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

Dax backs Komander into a corner and lays in some chops. Snap mare and a shoulder block by Dax. Head scissors by Komander and a dropkick. Vikingo and Cash in now. Handspring and a running enziguiri by Vikingo. Imploding hurricanrana from the top by Vikingo and a dropkick. Cash falls to the outside and Vikingo flies with a suicide dive but Cash redirects him and Vikingo eats the announcer’s table HARD. Drop toe hold by Cash and a running elbow by Dax. Pair of leg drops by Dax gets two. Komander gets the tag and hits a dropkick to Dax and a head scissor takes Cash over the top rope. Double jump rpe walk dive by Komander off of Vikingo’s back takes out Cash! Dive by Vikingo takes out Dax. Rebound heel kick by Komander to Dax. Codebreaker by Komander and a missile dropkick by Vikingo off the top for two. Enziguiri by Vikingo but he goes up top and Dax crotches him. Superplex by Dax but Vikingo counters and comes down on Dax, as Komander hurricanranas Cash off the top on the far side. Two count. Stereo 450’s to FTR! Two count. Handspring by Komander but Cash counters with Noshigami. Moonsault by Vikingo but Dax catches him, kind of, and tombstones him. Dax misses a splash and Vikingo counters a slingshot powerbomb twice, for two two counts. Third time is a charm. Dax covers Vikingo but Komander is legal and cradles Dax for two. Dax sends Komander to the apron and he stuns Cash over the top. Dax posts himself and Komander looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press, but misses. BIG RIG. This one’s over.

Winners: FTR

Rating: ***1/2. This was a fantastic main event. FTR truly can adapt to any opponent style, and this was a perfect example of that. Vikingo and Komander got almost all of their stuff in, but the better team won this one and capitalized on one mistake.

After the match, all four men embrace.

Lights go out! House of Black is shown clapping on the big screen.

Final Thoughts: This was a mega-meh episode until the main event. Having no matches announced and nothing of meaning on the card made it feel like every other episode of Rampage, even though this was supposedly a live special. Red Velvet and Preston Vance are interesting choices for this week’s show, especially having both on there. The main event delivered in a big way and FTR are back on the winning track, which is good for the fans. 7/10.