WWE announced a storyline injury update to Bianca Belair following last night’s RAW.

WWE kept RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch out of action for one week after Belair reportedly damaged her voice box at a WWE live event last weekend. Lynch returned to the ring this past weekend, and then attacked Belair on last night’s RAW following her win over Doudrop. Lynch used a steel chair to assault Belair, focusing on her throat.

In an update, WWE announced after RAW that Belair suffered trauma to the throat, and was being evaluated by medical personnel.

Lynch responded to the attack and wrote, “An eye for an eye, a throat for a throat.”

Belair and Lynch are set to lock up during Night One of WrestleMania 38 next month, with the title on the line. The feud will continue during next week’s RAW, unless WWE keeps Belair off TV for one week to sell this week’s storyline injury.

Stay tuned for more on Belair vs. Lynch. You can see related posts below:

An eye for an eye, a throat for a throat. pic.twitter.com/Pl5MhAhdmo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 15, 2022

Following the vicious assault from #WWERaw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE on #WWERaw, @BiancaBelairWWE has suffered trauma to the throat and is currently being evaluated by medical personnel. pic.twitter.com/xuMP32U5Hq — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.