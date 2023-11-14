– WWE has released the latest installment of their “WWE Playlist” digital series. In the latest episode, WWE looks at Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and others dominating the competition at WWE Survivor Series. As noted, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 goes down on November 25 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

– WWE is celebrating Diwali in style. The company shared the following via their official Twitter (X) page in honor of the annual Indian holiday.

Join the #WWEKiDiwali celebration and witness 3D Rangoli Artist Lalit Nagar taking #rangoli to the next level, with a mesmerizing tribute to @JohnCena in this special episode of #WWENowIndia. #Diwali #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/fxSRdfcYZw — WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 13, 2023

– Chad Gable is confident in his Alpha Academy tag-team partner Otis heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Gable checked in via Twitter with a message for Otis. “TONIGHT! Tune in to WWE Raw to watch My #1 Guy lay complete waste to one of my favorite wrestlers! Sorry, Shinsuke Nakamura… but tonight KARNAGE is the name of the game, and Otis is the MVP. A-THANK-YEW!”