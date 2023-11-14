Trinity opens up about her current run with TNA (Impact) Wrestling.

The former WWE star won the Knockouts Championship back in July and has held the title ever-since, which included her headlining multiple events, an honor she did not get to have while working in WWE. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo Trinity explained why getting the opportunity to compete in the main event was important for her growth as a wrestler.

I definitely think the type of matches that I’ve been in that I’ve never experienced before, also, getting more time, main-eventing shows, it’s not easy. It’s not easy, but I also feel that that’s what I needed to grow. Also to believe in myself and to be put in those positions to prove to myself and everyone that I’m capable. I am very thankful to IMPACT for giving me that space and opportunity to just show who I am without limitations.

Trinity’s title will officially be rebranded from the IMPACT Knockouts Championship to the TNA Knockouts Championship beginning at Hard To Kill 2024. You can check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)