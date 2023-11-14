WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/13/23

Capitol One Arena

Washington, D.C.

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Team Cody & The Judgment Day Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Washington DC, what do you guys want to talk about? I know what we should talk about. I have a lot of wonderful memories in this arena. And I want to give to you a memory tonight. And I’m going to do so when myself and my tag team partner, “Main Event” Jey Uso, I’m telling you here, I’m telling you now, everybody watching at home, we are going to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships tonight. Thus, the immediate future on the horizon, we have the match beyond, WarGames. So, without further ado, allow me to introduce to you, my team.

Seth Rollins: You’re too kind, DC.

Cody Rhodes: DC, we are all in the ring for one reason. And that reason is, The Judgment Day. Whether I’ve gotten along with you my entire career, whether I just recently gotten along with you, or.

Finn Balor: Hey, boys, take a look at these four clowns. They can’t even look each other in the eye. How on earth do you think you’re going to beat The Judgment Day at WarGames?

Damian Priest: Guys let’s be real. You’re a group of randoms, thrown together. This is a family. I really don’t think you all realize what you’re getting yourselves into at WarGames. When you step inside that giant cage, I promise you, The Judgment Day will finally be done with each and every one of you.

Finn Balor: Hey, Seth Freakin’ Rollins. How does it feel being World Heavyweight Champion, but standing next to Cody Rhodes, the one man you could never beat?

Damian Priest: Speaking of Cody, how does it feel knowing that you can beat these guys in any match you want, but the one thing you can’t do is be a champion?

Finn Balor: Hey, Sami Zayn. Sami, you call yourself a world championship level superstar. But after your performance last week, your partners know, and I know that you’re nothing but a loser.

Damian Priest: Let’s not forget, “Main Event” Jey Uso. Let me ask you three a question. Can you really trust this guy, knowing that he screwed each and every one of you in the name of his bloodline?

Dominik Mysterio: The truth is.

Sami Zayn: The truth is, nobody wants to hear you talk, alright? You don’t think we see what you’re trying to do here? You’re trying to pit us all against each other. That’s not what this is about. We can put all the individual issues we have to the side, because let’s be honest, this match is about power, isn’t it? Yeah, that’s what you guys always talk about. And I’ll give you guys credit, you have managed to get a lot of power when you’ve been able to cheat. and play the numbers game. But guess what? At Survivor Series, it’s WarGames. And you don’t know what you’re in for, pal. Two rings. One cage. And it’s going to be the most brutal match of your lives. You’re going to find out the hard way, that the power in Monday Night Raw lies with the four guys that you’re looking at in this ring right now.

Cody Rhodes: And, hey, speaking of power, I’m shock you guys figured out how to get down here tonight without Mami. I mean, she is your leader, right? You were going to say, The Judgment Day has no leaders. But when Mami’s gone, I assume the power goes to Dom. Is Dom the leader? Okay, I get it, Dom’s not the leader, neither is Finn or you, Priest. I guess that makes JD McDonagh the leader. Is JD the leader?

Damian Priest: Cody, I’m the leader.

Jey Uso: Hey, Cody, I think you got him hot, right now. YEET!

Seth Rollins: Hey, shut up. Will everybody shut up. I am sick and tired of all this talking. I am ready for a fight. Now four of us got to fight tonight, four of us don’t. I’m dressed for a fight. Sami, you’re dressed for a fight. How about we slap the taste out of two bozos? Come on, JD. Come on, Dom. Let’s go.

Damian Priest: Hey, Seth. We accept it.

Seth Rollins: Let’s call, Adam Pearce. Let’s make this official.

First Match: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Seth Rollins and JD McDonagh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rollins grabs a side headlock. McDonagh whips Rollins across the ring. Rollins drops McDonagh with a shoulder tackle. McDonagh drops down on the canvas. McDonagh leapfrogs over Rollins. Rollins with a Counter Hip Toss. Rollins whips McDonagh across the ring. Rollins with a Back Body Drop. Rollins kicks McDonagh in the gut. Rollins goes for The Pedigree, but Mysterio pulls McDonagh out of the ring. Rollins starts choking Mysterio. McDonagh attacks Rollins from behind. McDonagh drives Rollins back first into the ring apron. McDonagh with a falling sledge. McDonagh backs Rollins into the turnbuckles. McDonagh tags in Mysterio. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Rollins’ chest. Rollins reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Rollins scores the elbow knockdown. Rollins applies a wrist lock. Rollins tags in Zayn. Zayn with a flying double axe handle strike. Zayn slams Mysterio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Zayn with a flying elbow strike. Rollins tags himself in. Rollins punches Mysterio in the ribs. McDonagh tags himself in.

Judgment Day gangs up on Rollins. The referee admonishes McDonagh. McDonagh with a knee drop. McDonagh tags in Mysterio. Mysterio punches Rollins. Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos, but Rollins counters with a Vertical Toss. Rollins tags in Zayn. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Zayn knocks McDonagh off the ring apron. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Mysterio. Mysterio blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. McDonagh pulls Mysterio out of the ring. Zayn and Rollins prevented Judgment Day from walking out on this match. Rollins dumps McDonagh face first on the ringside barricade. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Mysterio avoids The Helluva Kick. Rollins clotheslines McDonagh over the top rope. Suicide Dive/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break.

McDonagh whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn catapults McDonagh face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rollins and Mysterio are tagged in. Rollins with The Big Boot. Rollins with a Uranage Slam. Rollins follows that with The SlingBlade. Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of McDonagh. Rollins kicks McDonagh in the chest. Rollins with The Discus Lariat. Rollins launches McDonagh over the top rope. Rollins with a Gutbuster. Rollins with a Running Knee Strike. Rollins goes for The BuckleBomb, but McDonagh gets in the way. Zayn tees off on McDonagh. Zayn drives McDonagh face first into the steel ring post. Mysterio blocks The Pedigree. Mysterio with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Rollins counters with a SuperKick. Rollins BuckleBombs Mysterio. Finn Balor and Damian Priest pulls Rollins out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, The Judgment Day gangs up on Rollins and Zayn. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso joins the fray. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Jey Spears McDonagh. Adam Pearce is done with the nonsense. Pearce informs us that the other competitors in WarGames that are not involved in tonight’s tag team title main event will now be banned from the arena. Rhea Ripley is absolutely livid about that decision.

Winner: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn via Disqualification

Adam Pearce, Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark Segment

Rhea Ripley: No, this is crap. Pearce, Monday Night Raw, it needs The Judgment Day. You can’t just ban us from the arena.

Adam Pearce: Are you saying you don’t like it?

Rhea Ripley: Yes, I don’t

Adam Pearce: Frankly, my dear, I do not give a damn. You don’t run Monday Night Raw. Judgment Day doesn’t run Monday Night Raw. I run Monday Night Raw. And you may not like it, but you better not show your pretty little face in the main event either.

Rhea Ripley: What the hell does she want?

Zoey Stark: Rhea, I know you’re not as dumb as you look, but we all know exactly what I’m doing out here right now.

Adam Pearce: Ladies, we’ve had enough drama here tonight.

Rhea Ripley: That’s enough from you. I want to hear what Zoey has to say.

Adam Pearce: Fine.

Zoey Stark: We all know, Rhea, that I am inside your head. See, you’re spread too thin. You’re worrying about too many things. WarGames, you’re worrying about the tag title match tonight, you’re always worried about little Dom-Dom. And now, Rhea, you’re worried about that title. See, I went through all the women on Raw last week, to earn this opportunity. And if you don’t think for one little second that you’re going to overlook, Zoey Stark.

Rhea Ripley: No, Zoey, that’s where you’re wrong. I’m not overlooking you. Actually, I’ve been watching you since you were in NXT. And I knew it was just a matter of time before we would be standing in this ring, face to face. I mean, you’ve accomplished a lot here in your first year. You sent Trish Stratus packing. You beat “The Man” Becky Lynch. And you’ve actually made yourself into one of the top superstars within the WWE, Zoey. It’s funny because you sort of remind me of myself. Zoey, you are a future champion.

But the only way you’re going to win a championship within this company is if you’re on the opposite brand than me, because Mami is always on top. So, no, Zoey, I’m not overlooking you, and I’m not spreading myself out, too thin. I can handle The Judgment Day, the tag team championships, WarGames, Dom-Dom, backstage politics, my Women’s World Champion because I am Rhea Bloody Ripley. So, now that you came into this ring, and you said your peace, it’s time for you to get out of my ring and let me continue handling Judgment Day business.

Zoey Stark: Oh, Rhea, let me just say this. I nearly took that title from you at Crown Jewel. And I will become champion at Survivor Series.

Ripley goes for a sneak attack, but Stark countered with a low bridge. Stark stands tall in the ring to close the segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

I am frustrated. You are blessed with so much privilege. So, I am taking away your choice. The opportunity is mine now. These distractions have not taken my focus off you. Win or lose your next battle, you will only be less than. Not my problem. I will wait, for now. Because I know it all ends by my hands.

– Cody Rhodes wants to have a conversation with Seth Rollins. Seth says that Cody should be focusing on his match tonight. Winning the tag titles is step one of destroying The Judgment Day. Seth wants Cody to stop with the foreplay and just ask the question. Cody needs Seth for one night, they can hate each other the rest of the 364 days. Cody reminds Seth about the enemy of my enemy cliche. Seth doesn’t like Cody, but he respects him. Seth says that he’ll have Cody’s back at Survivor Series. Seth tells Cody to go win those tag team titles as he walks away.

– WarGames Vignette.

Second Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis w/The Alpha Academy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Otis outpowers Nakamura. Nakamura signals for the test of strength. Nakamura kicks Otis in the gut. Nakamura delivers his combination offense. Otis HeadButts Nakamura. Short-Arm Reversal by Nakamura. Nakamura with two mid-kicks. Nakamura with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nakamura applies The Kimura Lock. Otis bodyslams Nakamura. Otis with a Running Hip Attack. Otis mocks Nakamura with Good Vibrations. Otis levels Nakamura with The Body Avalanche. Otis with clubbing blows in the corner. Otis plays to the crowd. Nakamura avoids The Caterpillar. Otis with a Running Clothesline on the outside. Nakamura regains control of the match during the commercial break. Nakamura is putting the boots to Otis. Otis hulks up. Otis blocks a boot from Nakamura. Otis PowerBombs Nakamura.

Otis runs through a clothesline from Nakamura. Otis avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Otis drops Nakamura with a shoulder tackle. Otis with Three Discus Back Elbows. Otis follows that with a Western Lariat. Otis rips off his t-shirt. Otis hits The Caterpillar for a two count. Otis puts Nakamura on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura dumps Otis face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Otis counters with The World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Otis goes for The Vader Bomb, but Nakamura gets his feet up in the air. Otis shrugs off a flying knee strike from Nakamura. Nakamura dropkicks the back of Otis’ right knee. Nakamura connects with Two Kinshasa’s to pickup the victory. After the match, Nakamura pie faces Chad Gable. Nakamura tells Gable to shoosh.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura via Pinfall

– Seth Rollins runs into Drew McIntyre in the backstage area. Drew says that Seth was right when he said, if he lost at Crown Jewel, he would have no one to blame but himself. Maybe it was the best thing that could’ve happen to him. Drew asks Seth to shake his hand. Drew says that Seth is the example of what a champion should be. Meanwhile, he’ll go back to do what he always does, scratch and crawl, then get the rematch. Seth knows that Drew will get the rematch.

Third Match: Tegan Nox w/Natalya vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green

Nox starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Nox uppercuts Niven. Nox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nox with a Senton Bomb in the corner for a one count. Nox is throwing haymakers at Niven. Niven shoves Nox. Niven launches Nox over the top rope. Niven HeadButts Nox. Niven with a Vertical Suplex. Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Niven works on the left shoulder of Nox. Niven with a Big Splash on the left shoulder of Nox. Niven applies The Cobra Clutch. Nox with heavy bodyshots. Niven drops Nox with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Niven stomps on Nox’s chest. Niven with another headbutt.

Nox is displaying her fighting spirit. Niven catches Nox in mid-air. Niven with a ShoulderBreaker for a two count. Nox kicks Niven in the face. Niven goes for The GlamSlam, but Nox rolls her over for a two count. Nox blasts Niven with The PK for a two count. Nox gets distracted by Green. Niven clotheslines Green. Natalya knocks Green off the ring apron. Niven attacks Natalya from behind. Niven goes for a Running Crossbody Splash, but Nox ducks out of the way. Nox delivers The World’s Shiniest Wizard for a two count. Niven blocks The CodeRed. Nox avoids The Leg Drop. Nox connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tegan Nox via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with The Miz. Jackie asks Miz what’s driving him to dethrone Gunther? Respect. To restore the legacy of his career and previous runs as Intercontinental Champion. Miz knows that Gunther looks down on him for being a sports entertainer. Ivar joins the conversation and calls Miz a clown. Ivar says that Miz is not making it to Survivor Series. Bronson Reed also interrupts the conversation. Bronson says that both guys, including Gunther are lucky that he didn’t that Fatal Four Way Match. Ivar reminds Bronson that he already lost to Gunther. Bronson tells Ivar to calm down before he sends him back to his Viking gods as a failure. Ivar pie faces Bronson. Valhalla stands in front of Bronson before a big brawl breaks out.

Fourth Match: Tommaso Ciampa w/Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser w/Giovanni Vinci

Kaiser is playing mind games with Ciampa. Ciampa runs after Kaiser. Ciampa with forearm shivers. Ciampa chops Kaiser. Kaiser kicks Ciampa in the gut. Kaiser punches Ciampa in the back. Kaiser skins the cat. Ciampa knocks Kaiser off the ring apron with a running knee strike. Ciampa slams Kaiser’s head on the announce table. Ciampa rolls Kaiser back into the ring. Ciampa with a blistering chop. Ciampa had Kaiser perched on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser blocks a boot from Ciampa. Kaiser with a big right hand in the corner. Kaiser slams Ciampa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kaiser repeatedly stomps on Ciampa’s back. Kaiser whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa slides under Kaiser’s legs. Ciampa with another chop. Ciampa decks Kaiser with a JawBreaker. Ciampa with a Running Lariat for a one count. Kaiser rakes the eyes of Ciampa. Kaiser blasts Ciampa with The PK. Kaiser whips Ciampa across the ring. Ciampa kicks Kaiser in the chest. Vinci trips Ciampa from the outside. Kaiser with a Discus Lariat. The referee has ejected Giovanni Vinci from the ringside area. Kaiser talks smack to Gargano.

Kaiser has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser applies a rear chin lock. Kaiser drives his knee into the midsection of Ciampa. Kaiser sends Ciampa to the corner. Ciampa kicks Kaiser in the face. Ciampa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ciampa with a Lou Thez Press. Ciampa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Kaiser. Ciampa clotheslines Kaiser. Ciampa with a straight right hand. Ciampa drops Kaiser with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Ciampa goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Kaiser counters with a palm strike. Kaiser with another discus lariat. Kaiser whips Ciampa across the ring. Kaiser with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kaiser follows that with another PK for a two count. Ciampa blocks The Twisting DDT. Kaiser hammers down on the back of Ciampa’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Ciampa dodges The Enzuigiri. Ciampa with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Ciampa puts Kaiser on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa with a blistering chop. Ciampa and Kaiser are trading back and forth shots. Kaiser blocks The Avalanche Air Raid Crash. Ciampa with the corner mount. Kaiser dumps Ciampa face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Ciampa with a big right hand. Kaiser uppercuts Ciampa. Ciampa with a Rising Knee Strike in mid-air. Vinci clocks Gargano with The Running Boot behind the referee’s back. Kaiser rolls Ciampa over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via Pinfall

– Rhea Ripley takes issue with Damian Priest calling himself the leader. Damian says that he lost his cool. Rhea mentions that it may be good for Damian to be leader in the WarGames match. Finn and Dominik don’t have a problem with that. Finn says that it’s long overdue for JD McDonagh to finally become an official member of The Judgment Day.

Fifth Match: Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell w/Candice LeRae

Hartwell drops Xia with The Big Boot for a one count. Hartwell uppercuts Xia in the ropes. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Xia regroups on the outside. Xia fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Xia sends Hartwell hip first into the steel ring steps. Xia rolls Hartwell back into the ring. Xia repeatedly stomps on Hartwell’s chest. The referee admonishes Xia. Xia with a tomahawk chop in the corner. Xia with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Xia sends Hartwell to the corner. Xia with a Rising Knee Strike. Hartwell side steps Xia into the turnbuckles. Hartwell decks Xia with a back elbow smash. Xia blocks a boot from Hartwell.

Hartwell scores a right jab. Hartwell with two clotheslines. Hartwell drops Xia with The Spinebuster for a two count. Xia nails Hartwell with a throat thrust. Xia delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. The referee was forced to call off the match. After the match, Becky Lynch thanks Xia for attacking her last week. The Man has come around to DC and she’s looking for a fight. Becky ducks a clothesline from Xia. Xia blocks The Manhandle Slam. Xia retreats to the outside. Becky tells Xia that they’ll finally have their match next week. Becky welcomes Xia to the big time.

Winner: Xia Li via Referee Stoppage

– Gunther walks up to Miz in the backstage area. Gunther congratulates Miz on his victory last week. Even though it wasn’t the most decisive victory, it’s a victory, nonetheless. However, the fun and games are over. He is the rightful challenger to his title. Miz tells Gunther to watch his match tonight. Gunther doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into because Miz will win by any means necessary. He’s been capitalizing on moment after moment for the last 20 years. There’s a reason why Miz has held the Intercontinental Championship eight times. At Survivor Series, Gunther is going to learn the difference between the longest reigning and greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Gunther says that he knows what he’s walking into. He wishes Miz luck in his match tonight, but it won’t compare to the beating of a lifetime that he’ll receive at Survivor Series.

– We see Zoey Stark talking to Shayna Baszler in the locker room. Shayna has a hard time admitting that Zoey has been on a roll lately. Raquel Rodriguez joins the conversation and wishes Zoey luck in her match with Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series. Nia Jax proceeds to complain about what happened at Crown Jewel. Raquel says that she’s not scared of Nia.

Sixth Match: The Miz vs. Ivar w/Valhalla

Miz ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Miz is throwing haymakers at Ivar. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ivar launches Miz to the corner. Ivar with a corner clothesline. Ivar with clubbing back elbow smashes. Miz kicks Ivar in the face. Miz with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Miz is trying to clothesline Ivar over the top rope. Ivar kicks Miz in the face. Miz ducks a clothesline from Ivar. Miz finally clotheslines Ivar over the top rope. Miz with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Ivar sends Miz back first into the ring apron. Ivar with a Running Crossbody Splash against the LED board. Ivar kicks Miz in the chest. Ivar with a straight right hand. Miz with heavy bodyshots. Ivar ducks a clothesline from Miz. Ivar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz with a big boot. Miz thrust kicks the midsection of Ivar. Miz kicks Ivar in the chest. Miz with another boot. Miz ducks another clothesline from Ivar. Miz drops Ivar with The Spinning DDT for a two count.

Ivar levels Miz with The Body Avalanche. Ivar hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Ivar gets distracted by Bronson Reed. Miz with a Tornado Bulldog for a two count. Ivar with a Seated Senton. Bronson grabs a chair and starts sitting down at ringside. Ivar had control of the match during the commercial break. Miz goes for The Awesome Clothesline, but Ivar counters with a BackBreaker. Ivar with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Miz avoids The BroncoBuster. Miz with The Implant DDT for a two count. IT Kicks! Miz with a Roundhouse Kick. Ivar answers with a throat thrust. Valhalla trips Miz from the outside. Ivar delivers The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Miz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miz with hammer elbows. Ivar responds with The Avalanche World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Ivar prepares for The MoonSault. Reed runs interference. Miz uses the top rope for leverage to pickup the victory. After the match, Reed drops Ivar with a Leaping Body Block. Reed plants Ivar with The Tsunami.

Winner: The Miz via Pinfall

– Damian Priest finally welcomes JD McDonagh to The Judgment Day.

– Ludwig Kaiser brags about his victory over Tommaso Ciampa. Gunther is very proud of Giovanni Vinci. Gunther says Vinci won the match for Imperium. Gunther gives Kaiser a dirty look as he walks away. Kaiser had a brief conversation with Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher. Jinder strongly suggests that Kaiser makes his next move wisely.

– Chad Gable rejects The Creed Brothers offer to be trainees. The Creeds have their eyes set on becoming the next tag team champions. The New Day joins the conversation and starts bickering with The Creeds. Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri, however, seem to be on the same page. Akira Tozawa mocks The New Day to close the segment.

– Next week on Monday Night Raw, Team Cody will battle The Judgment Day In A WarGames Advantage Match. Becky Lynch will collide with Xia Li. Plus, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Seventh Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor and Jey Uso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor applies a side headlock. Jey whips Balor across the ring. Balor drops Jey with a shoulder tackle. Jey drops down on the canvas. Jey with a leaping haymaker. Jey tells Balor to bring it. Jey slaps Balor in the face. Hockey fight. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Rhodes stomps Priest out of the ring. Balor whips Jey across the ring. Balor scores the elbow knockdown. Balor slams Jey’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Balor with a gut punch. Jey answers with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Jey applies a wrist lock. Jey tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with a flying ax handle strike. Rhodes with a Delayed Gourdbuster for a one count. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Jey. Jey with a gut punch. Balor kicks Jey in the gut. Balor with another gut punch. Balor tags in Priest. Priest rocks Jey with a forearm smash. Priest talks smack to Rhodes. Priest launches Jey to the corner. Priest repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Priest poses for the crowd. Priest tags in Balor. Priest whips Jey across the ring. Priest thrust kicks the midsection of Jey. Balor kicks Jey in the chest. Priest with a Mid-Kick. Balor follows that with The Scissors Kick for a two count.

Balor applies a rear chin lock. Jey with a JawBreaker. Jey with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Balor stomps on Jey’s chest. Another brawl breaks out. Jey dumps Balor out of the ring. Rhodes slams Priest’s head on the announce table. Jey is throwing haymakers at Balor. Jey drives Balor back first into the turnbuckles. Rhodes tags himself in. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Rhodes whips Balor across the ring. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rhodes grabs a side headlock. Balor whips Rhodes across the ring. Balor drops down on the canvas. Rhodes catches Balor in mid-air. Balor rakes the eyes of Rhodes. Balor drives Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Priest tags himself in. Priest with rapid fire haymakers. Priest with a pair of left jabs. Priest is choking Rhodes with his boot. Priest kicks the left shoulder of Rhodes. Rhodes is fighting from underneath. Priest drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Priest dumps Rhodes out of the ring. Balor with a knife edge chop. Balor rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Balor with a blistering chop. Balor with a gut punch. Rhodes kicks Balor in the face. Balor applies The Abdominal Stretch. Rhodes with a Hip Toss. Balor avoids The Elbow Drop. Balor tags in Priest.

Priest stomps on Rhodes back. Rhodes with three haymakers. Priest kicks Rhodes in the gut. Priest whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes kicks Priest in the gut. Priest with a Modified Tombstone PileDriver for a two count. Priest with a forearm shot across the back of Rhodes. Priest goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes knocks Balor off the ring apron. Rhodes rolls under a clothesline from Priest. Rhodes tags in Jey. Jey tees off on Priest. Jey dodges The Big Boot. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Priest. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Jey clotheslines Priest. Jey knocks Balor off the apron. Priest launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Priest catches Jey in mid-air. Priest with a forearm smash. Jey answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Balor made the blind tag. Priest reverses out of the irish whip from Jey. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Balor trips Jey from the outside. Priest clotheslines Jey over the top rope. Balor with a running clothesline. Balor slams Jey’s head on the apron. Balor with another gut punch. Balor launches Jey over the announce table. Judgment Day has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Misfired Toe Kicks. Jey with another Enzuigiri. Rhodes and Balor are tagged in. Rhodes with two haymakers. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores a forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Balor. Rhodes Powerslams Balor. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Priest. Rhodes with a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Priest with The Bionic Elbow. Balor rolls Rhodes over for a two count. Rhodes SuperKicks Balor. Balor blocks The Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Balor counters with a Pele Kick. Balor tags in Priest. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes kicks Balor in the face. Jey tags himself in. Rhodes sends Priest face first into the top of the steel ring post. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey with Three SuperKicks. Jey lands The USO Splash for a two count. Jey goes for The Spear, but Priest counters with a knee lift. Priest with an Inside Out Lariat. Balor tags himself in. Jey blocks The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Jey uppercuts Balor. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes. Jey Spears Balor. Team Cody hits The Cody 1D for a two count. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Priest sends Rhodes face first into the steel ring post. Priest with a South Of Heaven Chokeslam into the apron. Jey with The SomerSault Plancha. Jey rolls Balor back into the ring. Jey gets distracted by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre plants Jey with The Claymore. That allowed Balor to steal the victory. After the match, McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley to close the show.

Winner: Still WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor & Damian Priest via Pinfall

