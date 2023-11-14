In addition to the announced matches for tonight’s show, WWE Monday Night Raw this week will also feature the following:

* A Cody Rhodes promo segment

* Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* A Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce segment

* Alpha Academy and The Creed Brothers in a backstage segment

* The main event is scheduled to run three segments, while the Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven matches will only be one segment. The others are all two segment-bouts.

