– As always, WWE will tape WWE Main Event tonight during the Monday Night Raw taping in Washington, D.C. On tap for this week’s WWE Main Event taping is Katana Chance vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Apollo Crews vs. Tavion Heights.

– Chad Patton will serve as the referee for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship main event pitting The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest against former title-holders Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso.

– Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, Maxxine, Johnny Gargano, Giovanni Vinci, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Creed Brothers, Candice LeRae, Valhalla are all set for tonight’s WWE Raw taping in Washington, D.C.

(H/T: Fightful Select)